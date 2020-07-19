MANSFIELD — There apparently is a green movement going on in town.
Besides approving a bylaw reducing the use of plastic straws due to the initiative of a local Girl Scout, residents at the recent annual town meeting backed a bylaw to eliminate Styrofoam food containers in Mansfield.
The bylaw pushed through by resident Barry Cioe specifically bans polystyrene (Styrofoam) containers by all food establishments in town.
“Many restaurants have already started” eliminating the use of the containers, Cioe told voters.
One resident questioned the effect on local businesses that are under such distress with the virus crisis.
“We couldn’t find anyone really upset” about the bylaw, Cioe said, adding any extra costs can easily be passed on to customers or absorbed by the businesses.
The synthetic plastics are not recyclable and biodegrade extremely slowly, taking hundreds of years.
Styrene, the main ingredient in polystyrenes, was recently added to the National Toxicology Program’s list of carcinogens by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It can leak into food and beverages.
Also, polystyrenes have become a major component of plastic debris in the ocean and marine animals and birds often mistake it for food. That subsequently can transfer toxic chemicals to the food chain, including seafood humans consume.
Mansfield joins several other cities and towns across the country that have banned polystyrenes, including Brookline, Nantucket, Somerville, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami Beach, New York City, Portland and Seattle.
A number of states and countries have also joined the campaign, Cioe added.
The bylaw will take effect Jan. 1 as will the plastic straws/stirrers bylaw.
There is an option to seek a variance from the polystyrene bylaw from the board of health which will regulate the measure.
Penalties are first offense, $100 fine; second offense, $200; and third and subsequent offenses, $300, and there is the possibility of a license revocation.
