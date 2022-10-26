MANSFIELD -- Area dignitaries and supporters of the arts cut the ribbon Wednesday on the newly renovated Mass Arts Center, a venue that offers the local community and beyond everything from theater to music to art to education.
The center, formerly the Mass Music and Arts Society, on South Main Street welcomed government and other officials to celebrate the event and tour the facility.
Lifelong Mansfield resident Ken Butler, founder and executive director of the center, hatched the idea of having a space for the arts in town back in 1993. He collected donations from his friends by passing around an empty coffee can in his dining room.
"Everyone donated $1 each so it came back a total of $8," Butler said.
Over the years, he and his supporters built on that foundation, eventually raising $1 million for renovations to its existing space and renaming it the Mass Arts Center.
Invited guests included representatives of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce and the Mansfield Select Board; Michael Bobbitt, director of the Mass Cultural Council; Jay Pages, executive director of the MCC Facilities Fund; state Sen. Paul Feeney of Foxboro; state Reps. Adam Scanlon on North Attleboro and Ted Phillips of Sharon; and Kim Thomas, head of Bluestone Bank Charitable Foundation.
Butler said the event was a long time coming. The property, across from the Xfinity Center, was purchased in 2018 with hopes of building a new arts center with fundraising over time. But COVID-19 put a major crimp in plans.
"So what we did is decided to just stay within the footprint of the building and renovate the entire building," Butler said. "We raised a million dollars with the support of donors, local businesses, grants from the Mass Cultural Council and other funding sources, and we were able to do this renovation project. So it's so great to see it open and have a facility for the community."
MAC presents a full season of plays and musicals in between a sprinkling of live comedies, concerts and events, along with year-round educational programs for all ages.
It is also a place that can be rented for special events.
"It's pretty busy, I call it the beehive," Butler said. "We always have rehearsals going on and other events, and of course, anyone in the community can come to see the shows."
While the center is based in Mansfield, it draws from more than 40 communities with patrons coming as far as Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and even from upstate New York, he said.
Dori Bryan-Ployer, the center's artistic director and director of education, echoed Butler's enthusiasm over the event.
"I am so excited and this gives us a chance to say we're here and we've arrived at the end of phase one," Bryan-Ployer said.
She said they held a similar event before the renovations took place "and this just tells everybody that came back then, that we did it and we finished it and we accomplished it."
MAC has three sections: the Reservoir Stage, where there are eight productions a year including musicals and dramas; the Mass Arts Academy, which Bryan-Ployer started in 2015 and which offers classes in dance, musical theater, acting, and voice; and the Morini Gallery, which exhibits the work of local artists.
Bobbitt, of the Mass Cultural Council, visited the facility on Aug. 6, 2021 along with Feeney.
"I came down here for an awesome visit to the whole area with Senator Feeney, and we stopped here and the space was just this big, open, gutted space," he said. "We all had to wear hard hats and we heard Ken talk about what he was envisioning. It was hard to imagine but now to come back and see it all finished, it's really great.
Bobbit said he was very impressed to see the renovation with the new bar, new system, technology, seating, and all the lighting.
"It's really great for kids (and adults) that are going to have such a great and more meaningful experience now that they have this beautiful space to work in," he said.
Between The Mass Cultural Council, Mass Cultural Council Facilities, and Bluestone Charitable Foundation, MAC received $258,000 in grants along with many donations.
Feeney secured a $50,000 amendment in the 2022 state budget for improvements and renovations.
Leslie Shapiro of Norton, who was taking an acting class above the theater while the ceremony was held, said the renovation is fantastic and there are so many more opportunities because there are bigger spaces and more rooms.
Shapiro said she has been participating in activities for 10 years, including taking a tap dance class.
"This center means a lot to my life. I just think we are so fortunate to have a cultural center like this in the town of Mansfield," Shapiro said.