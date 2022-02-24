MANSFIELD -- A locally-based food services company will pay a record fine in response to federal charges it tried to get small, veteran-owned businesses to grant it government contracts to which it wasn't entitled.
Tri-Mark USA LLC has agreed to pay $48.5 million to settle the case, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
“This case demonstrates a shocking disregard for fair competition, small business rules and integrity in government contracting,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for the Eastern District of Washington, the office that prosecuted the case alongside the Northern District of New York. “The fact that the money they were stealing was intended for service-disabled veterans is simply unconscionable.”
Between 2011 and 2021, prosecutors say, a Tri-Mark subsidiary manipulated three businesses to bid on the contracts.
A spokesman for the company, which is headquartered in the Cabot Business Park, was not immediately available for comment.