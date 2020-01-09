MANSFIELD — The town is crossing its fingers for no big snowstorms this winter.
A shortage of snowplow drivers has hit home, possibly to an even greater extent than many other communities are experiencing.
Residents, businesses and visitors to town will likely have to wait longer for roads, sidewalks and parking lots to be plowed, town officials acknowledge. Schools could also be affected, they added.
The town “will not be able to clear roads and sidewalks at the same rate” for snowstorms of 12 inches or more or “extended duration” ones, Public Works Director Lee Azinheira said at Wednesday’s select board meeting. “If we are hit with a big one, it will take us a little longer.”
The wait could be about a day longer than in the past, officials admitted.
Longer waits have been the case for even the smaller storms that hit the first half of December.
The public works department is significantly down when it comes to large snowplow trucks.
The DPW has 24 trucks for plowing and 22 contractors, but the latter figure is down 13 from last year.
Having 35 to 40 contractors would be ideal, Azinheira said.
Mark Cook, operations manager for the highway division, told the select board that plans to address the shortage include buying two more large snowplows to be ready for next year, but they have also looked at smaller trucks.
DPW officials are looking into buying used but low-mileage heavy-duty snowplows from Maine. The trucks are estimated to cost $35,000 to $40,000 to buy, and $50,000 to $70,000 to refurbish. New trucks go for about $500,000, Cook said.
“We’re trying to expand our fleet,” he said.
The town’s pay for contractors is higher than several other area communities, it was noted.
“We just can’t keep raising rates,” Cook said. “The contractors are just not out there. We have solicited a ton of companies.”
Many communities and even the state Department of Transportation have been struggling to get plow drivers.
“There is just a smaller pool of contractors willing to plow now,” Azinheira said.
Select board member Michael Trowbridge, who has been in the construction business for four decades, said he has noticed a sharp decline since he first was in the field.
“Everyone with a construction truck plowed,” Trowbridge said. But now “they don’t want to be bothered. The economy is good. They don’t want to beat up their equipment.”
Town officials admitted they may have lost some contractors because they weren’t using them for smaller storms as much as other towns, but this year they have been calling on them more.
“We can’t afford to lose any more,” Cook said.
The town has about 124 miles of roads.
