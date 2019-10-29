MANSFIELD — Homeowners are getting a little bit of a tax break, as the property tax burden for this budget year is being shifted from residences to businesses.
Select board members have voted unanimously for a slight shift of the burden.
The owner of an average home in town valued at $467,148 is expected to shoulder a property tax bill of $7,175.40, according to Assistant Tax Assessor Nancy Hinote. That represents about a 5 percent, or approximately $390, jump in the tax bill from last year.
The typical home last year was valued at $446,300, with the owner paying $6,784 — about $117, or less than 2 percent, more than the previous year.
The new tax rate, which has to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, is $15.36 per 1,000 assessed valuation for homes, and $21.60 for commercial, industrial and personal property. Last year the rates were $15.20 and $20.52.
“It’s really the reverse of what we had last year,” select board member Steven Schoonveld remarked at the recent annual tax hearing. Schoonveld did point out homeowners over the past decade on average have seen their bills climb about 5 percent.
Last year, select board members voted to shift the tax burden slightly toward homeowners, and commercial property owners ended up paying less than the previous year. Industrial bills shot up, however, as their values had increased.
Homeowners last year, however, got a break because of a $1 million additional reimbursement payment from the state for school building work to make up for underpayment to the town.
However, residents last year began paying for the new $35 million Department of Public Works and public safety buildings, which are being funded far beyond the state tax levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Finance committee members have continuously advocated for a decrease of the tax burden for the commercial/industrial side to help retain and attract business to increase the tax base and ease the burden on residents.
“New business is just not there. We’re at the top of an economic cycle. When business contracts, it may be worse,” committee Chairman Walter Wilk told selectmen at this year’s hearing. “We’ve been lucky we’ve been able to provide level services.”
However, Wilk mentioned initiatives by Town Manager Kevin Dumas to boost economic development.
The finance committee had reviewed the town’s tax situation, this past summer presenting its findings and recommendations to the select board.
Select board member Frank DelVecchio noted the town has been trying to spread the tax impact between homeowners and business and reduce the split of the tax burden.
“We’re actually heading in the right direction,” select board Chairman Michael Trowbridge said.
Tax bills will be mailed by Dec. 31, and the due date for those third quarter bills is Feb. 3, with fourth quarter bills due May 1.
Any tax increase for fiscal 2020 is split between the third and fourth quarters, making up for the first and second quarters, bills which are estimated or preliminary and had already been mailed. Consequently, the tax bill for each of the next two quarters will jump about 10 percent from last year for a 5 percent overall hike.
The value of real estate in town totals $3.88 billion, the value of personal property runs $124,855,690, for a total taxable value of $4 billion.
The deadline for applications for property tax abatements must be received in the assessor’s office by Feb. 3. The deadline for exemptions is April 1.
