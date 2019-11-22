MANSFIELD — Members of the select board are withholding comment on the arrest of Town Manager Kevin Dumas for drunk driving and driving to endanger.
He was arrested last Saturday in Provincetown after police found him about 7 a.m. asleep in his vehicle with the engine running and the headlights on, according to a police report.
Police said Dumas told an officer he thought he was in Cambridge at the time.
His license was suspended when he declined to take a breath test.
Members of the select board have not commented on the incident or said whether they would take disciplinary action.
On Friday, Chairman Jess Aptowitz issued a brief statement:
“The Town of Mansfield does not comment upon town employee personnel matters and does not comment upon court matters that have not been adjudicated. Accordingly at this time we have no statement to make.”
The former mayor of Attleboro, Dumas was arraigned in Orleans District Court on Cape Cod and must return later this month for a pretrial conference.
His attorney has declined to comment other than to note Dumas was not driving at the time of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.