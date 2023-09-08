Belmond and Food.

Belmond Schwartz, 10, of Mansfield, is pictured with food donations.

MANSFIELD — Local resident Belmond Schwartz, 10, who has been making a big difference fighting hunger in recent years, is hosting a family festival and food drive Saturday along with his family.

The second annual event is a fun-filled day of children’s activities at Camp Maplewood in Easton.