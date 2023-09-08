MANSFIELD — Local resident Belmond Schwartz, 10, who has been making a big difference fighting hunger in recent years, is hosting a family festival and food drive Saturday along with his family.
The second annual event is a fun-filled day of children’s activities at Camp Maplewood in Easton.
There will be music by Wayne Potash Band, DJ Peter Conti, food trucks, pedal karts, pedal boating, photo booth, magician, petting zoo, a show with exotic animals, balloonist, face painting, bracelet making and art stations, kids yoga, playgrounds, a little village to play, raffles, and community vendors.
There are two sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Proceeds and food collected will partly go towards the Mansfield Food Pantry and Mansfield Elementary School Association.
Funds raised and donated food are also earmarked for the Easton Food Pantry and the Mom’s Club of Easton.
Last year, Belmond was able to give Mansfield Food Pantry 4,000 pounds of food.
“Our goal is to double what we did last year — 8,000 pounds of food,” said Belmond’s father Steven Schwartz.
Belmond founded Belmond’s Wish, a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger, three years ago.
“Belmond wanted to give back to his community, bigger and better each year,” Schwartz said of his son.
The organization and Saturday’s event also aim to empower children to become agents of change and inspire philanthropy in their communities.
Belmond said he was moved to form Belmond’s Wish after seeing people living in tents in California, and returned to Massachusetts with a determination to help those in need.
On his 9th birthday, instead of receiving gifts, Belmond asked for donations to the local food pantry.
The response was overwhelming, with more than 1,000 pounds of food pouring in from friends, family, and some local stores.
“ABC World News” even got wind of the story and showcased Belmond.
Belmond’s mother, Lily Schwartz, is president of Belmond’s Wish.