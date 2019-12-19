MANSFIELD — A suspect in the brazen early morning break-in that occurred while residents slept in their Stearns Avenue home was scheduled to be arraigned today, and police say they have identified his accomplice.
Kevin Gearhart, 54, a homeless man whose last known address was in Manchester, N.H., faces charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, breaking into a motor vehicle, conspiracy and two larceny counts in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested Wednesday at Tufts Medical Center after an alert Tufts University public safety officer tipped off Mansfield police. He was apprehended by Detective Kenneth Wright, Officer Patrick Pennie and a trooper with the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, according to police.
Gearhart and a second man allegedly broke into an unlocked car parked outside the couple's home and used keys left inside it to enter the residence around 3 a.m. The couple and a guest were asleep in upstairs bedrooms while the two men allegedly stole a laptop and other items before leaving after about six minutes, according to police.
The home was equipped with surveillance cameras, police said.
Police have identified the second suspect but have not released his name.
In a statement, police said "the investigation will lead to additional charges and arrests."
Gearhart was initially scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but it was postponed.
Police credited the state Department of Corrections and other law enforcement agencies with helping lead to Gearhart's identification and arrest.
Police published photos and a video after the break-in occurred on social media and to other law enforcement agencies.
Gearhart, who has served jail time in Manchester, N.H. is also wanted by police in that city on several burglary charges, according to police.
