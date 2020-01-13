ATTLEBORO — One of the suspects charged with burglarizing a Mansfield home last month while the owners slept has been deemed a danger to the public and ordered held without bail.
Kevin Gearhart, 54, a homeless man with ties to Manchester, N.H., appeared in Attleboro District Court last week for a dangerousness hearing.
He has pleaded innocent and is due back in court Feb. 11 for a probable cause hearing.
Police say he and another man entered the Stearns Avenue home in the early-morning hours of Dec. 17 after getting the keys to it from an unlocked car in the driveway. They allegedly stole cash and a laptop before fleeing.
The other suspect, Barry Green, 50, who grew up in Everett, is being held at the Suffolk County Jail on unrelated charges. He is awaiting arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
