MANSFIELD — A man who allegedly burglarized a home on Stearns Avenue three months ago while the residents were asleep has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Kevin Gearhart, 54, has been indicted on charges of unarmed burglary, larceny from a dwelling and breaking into a motor vehicle, according to court records made public Friday.
Gearheart was arrested soon after the Dec. 17 burglary and pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court. His lawyer questioned whether Gearheart was the man shown on security video at the home and other videos police obtained during the investigation.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court, where serious felonies are sent for trial. No date for arraignment was immediately scheduled.
Meanwhile, court records show that a warrant obtained for his alleged accomplice, Barry R. Green, 50, was dismissed last month prior to his arraignment at the request of police. A police prosecutor told the court investigators learned Green was not the accomplice in the burglary, according to court records.
Green, a former inmate with Gearhart at Bridgewater State Hospital, was being held on unrelated charges in Suffolk County.
Gearhart, who is from Manchester, N.H., but was homeless at the time of the burglary, is also wanted for burglaries in New Hampshire, according to police.
Mansfield police say Gearhart and another man allegedly entered an unlocked car in the driveway of the Mansfield home in the early morning hours and used keys left in it to get into the dwelling.
The residents awoke later in the morning to find $130 cash and a laptop missing. A check of the home security system revealed two men entered the home and spent about six minutes inside before driving off, according to a police report.
If convicted of unarmed burglary, Gearhart faces up to 20 years in prison.
