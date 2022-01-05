MANSFIELD — A local business has been fined by the state for alleged violations of environmental laws.
Beaver Brook Wastewater Treatment Facility, LLC, which has a Mansfield address, was assessed a $40,000 fine by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the department announced Wednesday.
The company owns and operates a wastewater treatment facility that serves The Point shopping plaza in Littleton.
The facility violated groundwater discharge regulations, MassDEP contends.
In a consent agreement, MassDEP stated the company failed to report that since 2016, it routinely bypassed flows to the onsite treatment facility by pumping and hauling more than 2.5 million gallons of waste to an offsite permitted wastewater treatment facility.
The company also failed to disclose to MassDEP operational issues with the treatment plant’s ability to effectively treat the wastewater generated by the commercial users at the plaza to meet permit limits, the department added.
Under the consent order, the company must manage flows to the treatment facility, upgrade the plant, improve management of external grease traps, establish and maintain a financial plan to ensure funding for upgrading the facility, and pay the penalty.
“Honest and complete reporting of flows and treatment operational issues to MassDEP is essential to maintain the integrity of the self-reporting aspects of the program and ensure the protection of water resources,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “It is important to fulfill the requirements of the permit conditions and compliance with the regulations for the benefit of public welfare and the environment.”
Attempts to reach Beaver Brook were unsuccessful Wednesday.
