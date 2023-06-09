MANSFIELD — A local business involved in tackling the problem of “forever chemicals” in groundwater is one of two businesses in Massachusetts that have been awarded $500,000 state grants.
Aclarity, a water purification company located on Francis Avenue, is deploying electrochemical systems that cost-effectively destroy various contaminants in water including PFAS compounds, the chemicals plaguing communities across the country.
The state Executive Office of Economic Development and MassVentures awarded grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to 16 companies, for a total of nearly $3 milliion.
The grants are through MassVentures’ SBIR Targeted Technologies (START) grant program, which helps Massachusetts-based start-ups convert research developed under Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer contracts into businesses and jobs.
START covers activities that are crucial for business growth but not included in federal grant programs like marketing, business development, and IP strategy.
The grants are across the technology sector, ranging from clean-tech and biotech to AI and cybersecurity.
“Our administration is committed to supporting early-stage Massachusetts startups on every step of their journey as they grow their ideas into life-changing and cutting-edge technologies,” Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said in a news release. “These START grants will help expand employment opportunities, promote manufacturing, and stimulate innovation across the state.”
“The 115 companies START has helped over the past 13 years have gone on to raise more than $2.5 billion in private capital and employ more than 2,500 people,” said Charlie Hipwood, CEO and President of MassVentures. “We are pleased to announce yet another stellar lineup of START awardees this year.”