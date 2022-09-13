MANSFIELD -- It's not just households that have been inconvenienced by the town's water emergency. Businesses have also been impacted.
That is especially true of pizza parlors, doughnut shops and restaurants, some which have decided to close rather than go through the extra work of using boiled and bottled water.
Jimmy's Pub and Restaurant on North Main Street was open Sunday when the bacterial contamination in town drinking water was first announced.
But the business experienced a noticeable drop in customers despite having the first New England Patriots game of the season broadcasting on its large-screen TVs.
"It affected us Sunday. Everyone stayed home," owner George Pantos said.
"It's understandable," he said. "It's just natural fear. I don't want to get sick, customers don't want to get sick."
The business is usually closed Mondays and that gave its employees a chance to implement local board of health requirements.
"We are all set up with 700 pounds of ice. Thankfully I have a big freezer," Pantos said, adding the establishment serves canned soda. "The dishwasher is high energy, 180 degrees with chemicals. Stoves have pots of water boiling. I'm ordering all kinds of bottled water."
Jimmy's did have to toss out some food, though.
"We're doing what we're supposed to do," Pantos said, noting he had just hung up the phone with the town's board of health.
For the small businessman, the water crisis is just one more in a string of challenges in recent years.
"It's tragic for us businesses. It's been a long run. If it's not one thing, it's another," Pantos said. "Ever since the virus, we have been used to something coming on, then it was labor (shortage), now this."
Pantos and other business owners are crossing their fingers the water emergency clears up in the next day or two.
Great Woods Pizza on Elm Street has also managed to stay open.
"It's a pain ... but we are boiling water and got a lot of fresh water in jugs," manager Patrick Madden said. "We are maintaining."
The water situation isn't discouraging customers, he said, adding, "they want what they want."
Stefanos Pizza and Subs on Chauncy Street has also stayed open.
"We had to boil a lot of water," said an employee who did not identify himself, adding the pizza shop has bottled water for customers.
Fresh Catch Seafood, which has a restaurant and market on Chauncy Street, closed Sunday but has since reopened, using paper plates and cups.
But two local Dunkin' franchises, on Chauncy Street and School Street, put closed signs on their doors.