MANSFIELD — School classes have been canceled for Friday, catching parents by surprise.
School officials informed students’ families and staff Wednesday afternoon of the decision they said was made due to expected low student and staff attendance as it’s Good Friday.
“In order to maintain the safety of our students and staff and the integrity of our education process, I have determined that Friday” will be a no school day “due to anticipated low attendance,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
“Over one-third of our teachers and staff have identified this day as a religious day of observance and will not be in attendance,” Murphy said. “Compounding this is the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers across the state, making it particularly difficult to support our needs this Friday.
“I have concluded that we are unable to provide the necessary coverage to meet the educational needs of our students and maintain the safety protocols we have in place in the event of an emergency,” Murphy added.
Because of the school day cancellation, the last school day will now be Thursday, June 22, which is scheduled as a half-day for students.
State law requires 180 days of school.
“I have not made this decision lightly and have considered all options,” Murphy said of calling off school Friday.