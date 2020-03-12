MANSFIELD — A special group convened by town manager Kevin Dumas has implemented measures to fend off the spread of coronavirus.
Dumas told The Sun Chronicle his “COVID-19 Task Force” decided Wednesday to cancel all “discretionary” town gatherings and use of town facilities for at least 30 days, or until April 11.
As that date approaches, the situation will be reevaluated, he said.
“The central goal and mission of the task force is to provide a balance in which the town can continue to provide essential services to the public, while trying to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus,” Dumas said in an emailed statement.
In a telephone interview, he said town officials, employees and residents all need to practice good hygiene which includes frequent and thorough hand washing and “social distancing.”
“We expect the public to help us with this,” he said. “There’s a lot at stake and we’re all in this together.”
Dumas said social distancing includes limiting public gatherings, and that’s exactly what the task force has decided to do.
He said all discretionary meetings of boards and committees are suspended.
The only ones that will meet are those that have public hearings scheduled, are required by law to meet or must meet to ensure essential town services continue.
In addition, employees “should not attend any external conferences, seminars or events,” Dumas said.
Town employees who feel ill or exhibit the symptoms of coronavirus, which are fever, cough and shortness of breath, may not go to work.
“That will be enforced,” Dumas said.
All other town-sponsored events and activities as well as the use of town facilities by outside groups are suspended, he said.
The library and council on aging will remain open for individual use, but meetings and gatherings at those facilities are canceled.
Dumas said the town and school sides of the government are working together and implementing the same policies so the rules are consistent town-wide.
Updates on school policies can be found at smore.com/gfduk.
A comprehensive explanation of the town’s coronavirus policies can be found at mansfieldma.com/536/Coronavirus-Information
Members of the task force are Dumas, Assistant Town Manager Barry LaCasse, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, Chief of Police Chief Ron Sellon, Health Agent Amy Donovan-Palmer, Director of Health Services Christine Dooling, School Superintendent Teresa Murphy, and Human Resources Director Jocelyn LeMaire.
