Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

MANSFIELD — A New Bedford man who allegedly rammed a police cruiser during a chase in a stolen car last month pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court.

Duron Kai Colton Jr., 19, faces a nine-count indictment including charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

