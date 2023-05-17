MANSFIELD — A New Bedford man who allegedly rammed a police cruiser during a chase in a stolen car last month pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court.
Duron Kai Colton Jr., 19, faces a nine-count indictment including charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Judge William M. White Jr. ordered Colton held without bail.
Colton was arrested on Potash Road in the early morning hours of April 6 allegedly after leading police on a chase. It ended shortly after police used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle, officials said.
The chase began about midnight on Route 106 near the Easton line shortly after a car was reported stolen from an apartment complex in Easton.
The chase was broken off twice over a two-hour period because Colton was allegedly driving about 100 mph, according to police. The pursuit resumed when officers spotted the vehicle again.
During the chase, Colton allegedly rammed a cruiser on Jonathan Road, a cul de sac off Essex Street, where a passenger jumped from the vehicle before it drove off, according to police.
The passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Brockton, was apprehended and arrested on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to receive a stolen motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Colton also faces child endangerment charges for allegedly fleeing police with the boy in the car.
Neither the officer driving the cruiser that was allegedly rammed nor the suspects were injured during the chase.
Colton was initially charged in Attleboro District Court but the case was transferred to superior court as a result of the grand jury indictment.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
