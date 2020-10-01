ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man is on probation with a suspended jail sentence after recently pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court to possessing child pornography on his computer.
Robert W. Howe Jr., 66, who was living on Dean Street when he was charged in 2017, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail but the term was suspended with probation by Judge Scott Peterson for three years, according to court records.
Howe, who is a father with no prior criminal record, admitted to downloading images of nude girls estimated to be 10- to 12-years-old and in lascivious poses.
As a condition of his probation, Howe was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minor children.
The court imposed limits on his use of the internet and he is prohibited from working or volunteering in activities involving minor children.
He must also register as a sex offender.
A charge of distributing material with a child in the nude was dropped earlier by the prosecution.
Howe was charged after an investigation by the state police computer crimes unit with the assistance of Mansfield police.
