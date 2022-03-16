MANSFIELD — The computer system of a Mansfield company that does background checks for employers was hacked and the perpetrators got away with the personal information of 164,000 people.
Creative Services Inc., located on Pratt Street, was hit by hackers in November, according to The Boston Globe.
The Globe said CSI is offering two years of free credit monitoring and other support to those affected.
Among those CSI investigates are people seeking licenses to run marijuana businesses and others seeking employment at colleges and universities.
The Sun Chronicle checked with four local marijuana businesses. Only one responded, Nova Farms of Attleboro, whose chief operating officer, Blair Fish, said he was made aware of what happened.
“I did receive a letter from Creative Services about this ... I have not heard anything more and to my current knowledge (we) have not been affected,” he said in an email.
The Sun Chronicle also contacted Bristol Community College in Attleboro, Wheaton College in Norton and Bridgewater State University.
“To our current knowledge, no one at Bristol Community College has been impacted by the Creative Services, Inc. cyber-security attack,” spokesman Kevin Spirlet said in an email. “The college did send an email communication to anyone who received a background check by Creative Services, Inc., as a precaution, to alert them that the company would be contacting them directly via US mail.”
Wheaton spokesman Gene Begin said, “Some of Wheaton’s community was affected as we are a client of Creative Services. But the college’s systems were not compromised in any way.”
Some employees at Bridgewater were affected, according to spokeswoman Eva Gaffney.
“The university engages CSI to conduct background checks of potential employees,” she said. “As a third-party vendor, CSI has assumed full responsibility and is covering all expenses relating to this incident including credit monitoring and providing notices to impacted users.
“BSU has also provided advance notice to affected employees and has complied with all required legal obligations such as notifying the Massachusetts Attorney General and Office of Business & Consumer Affairs.”