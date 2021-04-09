ATTLEBORO — A Lowell man pleaded guilty Friday to hitting a police officer with his car and dragging him 20 feet before driving off after a concert in Mansfield two years ago.
John Miranda, 37, was sentenced via video conference in Attleboro District Court to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
A related felony assault charge and a count of withholding evidence was continued without a finding for two years.
Judge Michele Armour rejected his lawyer’s recommendation to continue the case without a finding for 18 months with probation.
Armour ordered Miranda to send a letter of apology to the officer, Brendan Fayles, and continue with mental health treatment and pay restitution to be determined at a later date.
Traffic detail officers attempted to stop Miranda at about 11:30 p.m. June 14, 2019 on South Main Street after the concert at the Xfinity Center headlined by country artist Chris Young.
Miranda stopped initially and then continued driving before he got to Fayles on the ramp to I-495 North, according to police.
Fayles was attempting to get Miranda to pull over when he was struck by the car and got wedged between the driver’s side mirror and door, according to police.
Miranda continued driving, dragging Fayles about 20 feet before the officer managed to free himself while avoiding getting caught under the car, police said.
Fayles suffered a minor injury and was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. His uniform was marred in the incident and had to be replaced, according to a prosecutor.
Miranda was identified as the driver in a subsequent investigation.
