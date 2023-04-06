MANSFIELD – A construction worker suffered serious injuries when four wooden panels weighing a total of 2,000 pounds fell on him Thursday afternoon.
The victim, a Fall River man in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious leg and head injuries, according to fire officials.
The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at 87 Central St., fire officials said.
Fire Capt. William Burgess said the man was working at the site when the four wooden panels, each weighing 500 pounds, somehow fell on him.
Other men working with the victim lifted the panels off of him before firefighters arrived, Burgess said.
The man was conscious when he was brought to the hospital, according to Burgess.
The panels were made of 2-by-4s and plywood, Burgess said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.