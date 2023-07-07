Mansfield Convenience
The Mansfield Convenience store at 214 Rumford Ave., near downtown, was raided by police Monday but remains open.

 The Mansfield Convenience store at 214 Rumford Ave., near downtown, was raided by police June 5 but remains open. DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — The owner of a convenience store raided by state and local police last month is being charged with unlawfully distributing marijuana vapes and other offenses, according to court records.

Amine Laatabi, 46, the owner of Mansfield Convenience at 214 Rumford Ave., is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Attleboro District Court on a summons.

