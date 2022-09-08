MANSFIELD — Two local police officers are being credited with possibly saving the life of a woman in Norton Reservoir two weeks ago.
Officers Josh Ellender and Rich Stanton were recognized with commendations at Wednesday’s select board meeting.
The officers responded to a call about 10 p.m. Aug. 24 for a woman in the reservoir, which is partly in Mansfield.
The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center had received a report of a woman who had gone into the reservoir from the shoreline behind 888 South Main St.
Police and firefighters on duty were dispatched and additional public safety personnel responded from a concert detail at the nearby Xfinity Center in Mansfield, where rockers Kid Rock and Foreigner were performing.
Ellender, working a regular patrol shift, arrived quickly on the scene along with Stanton and Officer Dave Kinahan, who were assigned to traffic posts at the Xfinity entrance.
After scanning the water line, officers saw the woman about 100 yards off shore and moving farther away.
Ellender, having spent time boating on the reservoir, knew the area the woman was approaching got much deeper and she would soon be in over her head, police said.
Leaving their belts and boots secure with Kinahan, Ellender and Stanton waded out into the dark water toward the woman as the Mansfield Fire Department responded with a boat and water rescue gear.
Ellender and Stanton reached the woman, who was now swimming in water over her head, and were able to bring her back to shallow water where they were met by the fire department boat and swimmers, police said.
Norton and Foxboro public safety personnel assisted.
Public safety dispatchers from the regional dispatch center in Foxboro were also singled out for their efforts.
