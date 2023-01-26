MANSFIELD -- A car struck a utility pole on Oak Street Thursday morning, splitting it in half and knocking out power to about 30 homes which is expected to last most of the day, officials said.
The single-car crash occurred just after 9 a.m. in the area of 300 Oak St., a winding road which runs between Elm Street in Mansfield and Route 123 in Norton.
No one was reported injured in the crash but the street had to be closed for several hours to allow workers to replace the pole and repairs wires that fell onto the street.
Firefighters extinguished a fire that erupted on the top of the pole. In addition, a power line was ripped off a nearby house, according to the Deputy Fire Chief John Terry.
Arrangements also had to be made for a resident on the street with a medical condition who needs oxygen.
The road was expected to be closed and power was expected to be out until at least 5 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
The damaged pole is owned by National Grid and holds the town's municipal power lines and National Grid's sub-transmission lines, Joseph Sollecito, the general manager of the town electric department, said.
The town's municipal electric department workers have to wait for National Grid workers to replace the pole, Sollecito said.
Power was out to homes on Oak Street and Oakleaf Drive, according to Sollecito.
"We got back as many as we could," he said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.