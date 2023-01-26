Mansfield Oak st. crash 1-26-23

A car struck a utility pole Thursday morning on Oak Street, causing a power outage to about 30 homes. No one was injured in the crash, according to fire officials.

 MANSFIELD ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT

MANSFIELD -- A car struck a utility pole on Oak Street Thursday morning, splitting it in half and knocking out power to about 30 homes which is expected to last most of the day, officials said.

The single-car crash occurred just after 9 a.m. in the area of 300 Oak St., a winding road which runs between Elm Street in Mansfield and Route 123 in Norton.

