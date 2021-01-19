MANSFIELD -- The town electric department is going electric.
The department purchased a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle in December to replace an old gasoline car.
The Bolt has 200 horsepower and can drive 240 miles before the vehicle’s battery has to be charged, Joe Sollecito, general manager of the department, said.
The Bolt replaces one of two older gasoline-powered cars in the department’s fleet of work trucks.
The older car was valued at less than the cost to repair the vehicle so the department decided to replace it with the $31,000 Bolt, Sollecito said.
Although the Bolt costs slightly more than a gas-powered vehicle, it will have less maintenance and fuel costs, he said.
The Bolt will be used primarily for trips around town and for workers to drive to Littleton for training at the Northeast Public Power Association headquarters.
The town is moving toward becoming a state-designated “green community” and the purchase of the electric car is the first step in the process, Sollecito said.
Municipalities designated as green communities are eligible to receive state grant funds for energy-saving projects.
The state has designated 271 cities and towns as green communities and they have received over $49 million for energy projects, according to the state Department of Energy Resources.
In The Sun Chronicle area, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth are designated green communities.
Designated communities have pledged to cut municipal energy use by 20 percent over five years and meet other criteria.
