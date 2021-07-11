MANSFIELD — In a sure sign the pandemic is waning, hundreds are expected to pack downtown Tuesday night for the annual Family Fun Night.
The Mansfield Downtown Business Association is holding the 24th annual event from 6 to 9 p.m. along North Main Street, which will be closed to traffic.
There will be food, music and other entertainment.
Among the musical performers will be the Colonial Pipers.
The local VFW will sell hamburgers and hot dogs along with options of other food booths.
Dozens of businesses, organizations, groups and town departments have signed on to participate, setting up tables and booths fair-style.
The business association and town worked together to bring back the event, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
It is needed more than ever to help local businesses because of what transpired over the past year-and-a-half, organizers say.
At the last Family Fun Night in 2019, about 150 businesses, groups and organizations participated. Nearly 2,000 people turned out.
However, given the ongoing pandemic, some businesses that had taken part in previous years won’t be participating this year, organizers said.
For more information about Family Fun Night, visit the Mansfield Downtown Business Association’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.