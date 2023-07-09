MANSFIELD — The 26th Annual Family Fun Night is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown.
The event will run, rain or shine, along North Main Street, which will be closed to traffic.
There will be music, food and family entertainment as usual. Vendors — a record 138 of them — and town organizations and departments will have booths.
“There will surely be something for everyone to enjoy. From food, games, live raffles, dunk tanks, inflatables to climb, and more,” said Caitlin Barrows of Barrows Insurance Agency, who has planned the event for the past dozen years. “The street will be filled with downtown businesses as well as many nonprofit organizations, local crafters, town groups, sports teams, and family oriented businesses.”
School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said many of administrators will be at the festival to greet students and their families.
The event is held each year on the second Tuesday of July and hosted by the Mansfield Downtown Business Association.
North Main Street will be closed to through traffic starting at 5 p.m. Police will direct traffic off of Route 106 and off of Old Colony Way onto West Church Street.
Parking is suggested off North Main Street.
