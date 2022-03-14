MANSFIELD — Nomination papers for the annual town election are going out and coming in fast, Town Clerk Marianne Staples says.
Interest is highest for the select board and school committee for the May 10 election.
For two three-year select board seats, four residents have taken out and returned candidacy papers: board members Steven Schoonveld and vice chairman Michael Trowbridge, planning board member Diana Bren, and finance committee member Walter L. Wilk Jr.
Wilk ran unsuccessfully for the select board the past two years.
Schoonveld has also pulled papers for school committee, for which there are two three-year terms up. Also pulling papers were committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi, Ryan Barry and David Rapoza. Only Schoonveld has returned papers.
Linda Fernando is the other school board member whose seat is expiring.
Schoonveld, a former finance committee member who is wrapping up his second three-year term on the select board, said he will be making a decision in the coming weeks what office he will run for. The town charter prohibits a resident from holding two elected positions.
“I will not run for both,” Schoonveld said. “I will make a decision.”
However, the parent of two local students and former school teacher added, “You need stability on the school committee. I’ve done my time on the select board.”
Candidates have until April 7 to draw papers for office.
Town Moderator Kostas Loukos has returned papers for another term.
No one has taken out papers for a five-year term on the housing authority.
Nomination papers have to be returned by Tuesday, March 22, with the signatures of 50 registered voters.
The last day to register to vote is April 20, and last day to obtain an absentee ballot is May 9.