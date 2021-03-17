MANSFIELD — A contest for the select board is in the making for the May 11 annual town election.
Incumbent Neil Rhein and longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk have returned candidacy papers for a three-year term on the board.
Wilk ran last year, coming up short in a three-way race for two seats on the board. The winners were incumbents Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, the board’s current chairman.
It was one of an usual four races last year.
Also returning nomination papers are school committee member Jennifer Walsh for a three-year term, and housing authority member Mary Kate Flynn for a five-year term.
And for town moderator, Kostas Loukos has returned papers for the one-year office that oversees town meeting. Robert Saquet previously announced he wasn’t running for another term after 34 years in the post.
Loukos, who sits on the conservation commission, ran against Saquet last year and was a candidate for the board of selectmen in 2018.
The deadline to return election papers is Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The last day to register to vote is April 21, and the deadline to obtain an absentee ballot is May 10 at noon.
For further information, contact the town clerk’s office at 508-261-7345 or email mstaples@mansfieldma.com.
