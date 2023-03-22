MANSFIELD — There will be contests for select board and town moderator in the May 9 annual town election, but there had been the potential for four races.
With two seats opening on the select board, it’s no surprise it has generated the most interest.
By Tuesday’s deadline to return nomination papers, there were six residents eyeing the seats of longtime members Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, who aren’t running for re-election.
The candidates for the three-year terms are Maureen Doherty, Patrick McCue, Kostas Loukos, Joseph Britt, Mark Corsillo and Brendan Roche.
Loukos is the town moderator, ran for selectmen in 2018 and served on the conservation commission.
Roche, a Democrat, has run unsuccessfully against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, in the past two state elections.
Aptowitz is wrapping up his fifth three-year term and DelVecchio his third.
And with Loukos setting his sights on select board, there is a race for moderator.
Three residents took out candidacy papers for the one-year post but only two, former longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Gregory Penesis, returned them.
Kimberly Usselman had taken out papers but didn’t turn them in.
Saquet served 34 years as moderator before deciding not to run again two years ago and being replaced by Loukos.
It appeared there would be a race for school committee.
For two three-year committee seats, former select board member Steven Schoonveld and Jenifer Sellon are the sole candidates.
Incumbent Lauren Scher, who has served since 2016, took out election papers but didn’t return them and neither did Ryan Barry.
Schoonveld lost a bid for a third term on the select board last election and before that also took out papers for school committee but withdrew those.
Sellon is the wife of Police Chief Ron Sellon.
The other expiring school committee seat is filled by Chairwoman Kiera O’Neil, who didn’t take out papers. O’Neil has been on the committee since 2011.
A fourth contest was possible but only housing authority member Kevin Doyle returned papers for a five-year authority term. Lisa Shue Lei Qu didn’t turn in her papers for the office.
A large part of the interest in the election has to do with several incumbents choosing to hang up their hats or run for other offices.
“I’m pleased with the interest in this year’s annual town election,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. “It’s exciting that there are a lot of first time candidates who are new to the electoral process. You’ll also see some familiar names that have returned to the ballot after a short hiatus.”
Voters are reminded the town clerk’s office will be offering Vote By Mail voting. The application deadline for a mailed ballot is May 3.
There will also be in-person early voting from the town clerk’s office during normal business hours beginning mid to late April.