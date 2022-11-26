MANSFIELD — Volunteers with the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency responded to help firefighters at an early morning house fire in Easton Friday.
The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at 30 Eisenhower Drive, off Route 138, and had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Two residents and several pets were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. An Easton firefighter rescued a cat from the house, according to Alexander.
No injuries were reported. The house sustained extensive damage and the residents are displaced and being helped by other family members.
Firefighters arrived to find flames fire coming from the home and were able to bring the blaze under control in about 40 minutes.
The Mansfield agency provided rehabilitation and other support for firefighters at the scene. Stoughton and West Bridgewater firefighters, Brewster Ambulance, Easton Animal Control and the Easton Community Emergency Response Team also responded.
Brockton firefighters covered the station and responded to a car crash on Depot Street while Easton firefighters were at the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Easton Fire Department, though the preliminary investigation indicates it was accidental, Alexander said.
