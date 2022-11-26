Easton house fire 11-25-22

Flames shoot out of a house at 30 Eisenhower Drive in Easton about 3 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

 EASTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

MANSFIELD — Volunteers with the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency responded to help firefighters at an early morning house fire in Easton Friday.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at 30 Eisenhower Drive, off Route 138, and had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.

