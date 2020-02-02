MANSFIELD -- A local business is among 18 "early stage" clean energy companies that are recipients of $1.7 million in state funding.
Alternate Power Source at 20 Cabot Blvd. in the industrial park in Mansfield is earmarked for $194,700 for energy storage and load control panels. The company also has a location on Southpark Lane, which is off Gilbert Street.
The funding, which comes from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s (MassCEC) Catalyst and InnovateMass programs, will support clean energy startups in 10 cities and towns.
“Providing strategic support to entrepreneurs and startup companies is critical to helping Massachusetts maintain its position as the national leader in cleantech innovation,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “These early-stage companies provide a vital source of job creation and economic value while helping the Commonwealth meet the challenges posed by climate change.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added, “Companies at this early stage face critical gaps in funding, and by providing these resources our administration is able to advance the development of clean energy technologies while supporting local business in the Commonwealth.”
The companies represent some of the best of Massachusetts’ innovation sector, Polito said.
The grants are awarded through MassCEC’s Catalyst Program, which is jointly administered by MassCEC and the Massachusetts Technology Transfer Center (MTTC), and through the InnovateMass Program. Since launching in 2010, Catalyst has awarded $5.49 million to 111 new companies and research teams.
Past awardees have raised over $205 million in follow-on funding.
Including this latest round, InnovateMass has awarded over $5 million in funding for demonstration projects across the state since its launch in 2013, leveraging $6.1 million in other private and public investment.
