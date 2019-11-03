MANSFIELD — A somewhat controversial proposal to allow digital billboards in town and several million dollars for roads and building and equipment items are up for votes at Tuesday’s fall town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school off East Street.
Roads should be getting better as $2.88 million is requested for work to roads, sidewalks, parking and bridges.
A total of $500,000 is sought to enhance security at the schools.
The money would go for installing security check-in stations, which would basically be transaction windows, at the entry ways at the middle and high schools, and Robinson and Jordan/Jackson elementary schools, officials say.
Another $300,000 would also go for the schools: $100,000 for district-wide paving and concrete work, and $200,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.
There’s a request for $1.36 million for building and equipment items, more commonly known as capital items, with a lot of that earmarked for the fire department: $250,000 for improvements to the Plymouth Street fire station, $330,000 for a fire engine, $200,000 for repairs to a fire ladder truck that costs over $ 1 million new, and $250,000 for an ambulance.
The Department of Public Works is slated for nearly $330,000 for various expenditures, including $155,000 for a sidewalk snowblower.
For the water system, $300,000 is sought for water mains on Chauncy Street (Route 106), Copeland Drive, and Spring Street.
A citizen’s petition seeks authorization to install a digital billboard off Interstate 495.
Harbor Outdoor of Braintree wants to lease space from Miller Recycling on Plymouth Street to build such a billboard.
The petition looks to amend the town’s bylaws to allow such signs in the planned business district on property abutting I-495 or I-95.
A similar request was shot down at town meeting two years ago, with concerns that included distracting drivers.
Harbor Outdoor proposes making annual donations to the town of $25,000 for 20 years, with the first five years payment of $125,000 paid upfront.
