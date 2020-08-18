MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Farmers Market will move to the left side of town hall Saturday to make way for early voting.
It will be open for its usual hours, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the usual vendors will be there, organizer Mary Lisk said.
The market is usually held in the town hall parking lot. It offers produce, honey, baked goods, flowers, plants, lobsters, crabs, masks, wooden organizers, pottery bowls, tie-dyed T-shirts and sweat shirts, decorative tumblers, lanyards, jewelry and cutting boards.
