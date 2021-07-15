MANSFIELD — The annual farmers market returns Saturday with a new name, Mansfield Market.
It’s scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 25 in the town hall parking lot.
If patrons are not vaccinated against COVID-19, they are asked to wear a mask.
Flint Farm of Mansfield is again coordinating the market.
About a dozen vendors have committed to taking part this summer, said Flint Farm’s Mary Lisk.
The farm helped bring back the market in 2019 after a hiatus of about six years.
It was one of the few farmers markets in the area that opened last summer. It had a different time, location and about a dozen vendors — over double the number it had the previous year.
The Flint family launched the downtown market about 20 years ago.
The 150-acre farm celebrated its 150th anniversary three years ago. It’s run by the sixth generation of the family.
For more information about the market, email Lisk at marylisk444@gmail.com.
