MANSFIELD -- Got an emergency? Dial 911, no matter how minor the emergency may seem, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
“Anytime you need a police officer or a firefighter to come to your house you need to dial 911,” he said.
In the past week, three people have called the fire department's business line, which goes to the fire chief’s administrative assistant and is not regularly monitored.
The callers reported their smoke detectors were activating and one person even left a voicemail message about an unknown odor in their house, the chief said.
The voice on the business line is Desrosiers instructing callers to dial 911 if they need a police officer or a firefighter. Despite that, callers leave messages.
“I don’t know why people are so afraid to call 911,” Desrosiers said.
The 911 calls go to the regional dispatch center in Foxboro where trained dispatchers are able to quickly send the necessary first-responders and apparatus to the emergency.
At the center, dispatchers immediately know the location and phone number of 911 callers and, the chief said, they get all the information first hand.
Unlike years ago, calls from cellphones go directly to the regional center instead of state police headquarters, where they would be transferred to the proper town.
Desrosiers said his administrative assistant does not have the ability to dispatch police or firefighters. She would have to call the regional dispatch center, meaning delays in getting help.
Rob Verdone, executive director of the dispatch center, said delays can mean the difference between life and death.
Verdone said the reluctance to use 911 by some people may be a holdover from years ago when the message was to only call 911 in an extreme emergency.
“But now, everything from a noise complaint to a house on fire, people should be calling us,” Verdone said.
Some older residents may feel reluctant, believing they are bothering people. But the regional center is staffed around the clock by dispatchers, he said.
The business line, Verdone said, is for people who need an accident report or other document.