MANSFIELD — Firefighters are used to climbing up ladders, sometimes to great heights, to fight fires and rescue people.
Now, members of the town’s department will soon be hitting the pavement on mountain bikes to get to people faster in crowded situations when every second counts.
The department is forming a bike team that will be able to move through crowds easier than an ambulance in emergency situations, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said Tuesday.
Team members will carry portable defibrillators and first-aid equipment, allowing them to immediately start treating patients before an ambulance arrives.
“They are the first responders,” Desrosiers said.
Foxboro firefighters have used bicycles for years during events at Gillette Stadium, according to the chief.
The Mansfield bike team will be used at events such as Xfinity Center concerts and the Mansfield Downtown Business Association’s annual stroll, Desrosiers said.
Currently, 25 firefighters are undergoing training to be certified for the team and the department has five standard mountain bikes.
The number of firefighters training will ensure there will be firefighters available to work the bike team details, according to Desrosiers.
Team members are learning bicycle safety techniques on an obstacle course behind the East Street fire headquarters and in the classroom in order to be certified.