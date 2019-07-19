MANSFIELD — Firefighters grappled with oppressively hot weather as they battled a garage fire at the corner of Dean and West streets Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out about 12:45 p.m. and was under control in about 20 minutes, according to Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini.
No one was injured and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
“The guys did a great job,” Boldrighini said. “They attacked it hard and fast.”
The two-bay garage faces Dean Street and is detached from a house at 87 West St.
“On arrival there was smoke showing from the garage and we could see flames in the garage in the right front corner,” Boldrighini said.
The fire spread to a mezzanine level in the garage but was knocked down before it spread further, he said.
The garage contained a small motor boat and several other items. The chief did not have a dollar estimate of the damage.
At the time of the fire, the temperature was about 85 degrees. That, however, did not account for the heat index, which factors in the humidity which was 63 percent. That made the temperature feel like 95 to 100 degrees.
Boldrighini said fire crews were rotated and kept hydrated while battling the blaze and performing overhaul operations.
Norton firefighters assisted.
Police closed off West Street and the northern half of Dean Street for just over an hour.
