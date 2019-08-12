MANSFIELD — Six months after being forced out of the North Main Street fire station by an accidental blaze, local firefighters moved into their new home Monday.
Firefighters are now at the new $22 million public safety complex on East Street after temporarily setting up operations at the highway garage. The fire station on Plymouth Street will remain open.
Firefighters moved fire engines and other equipment into the facility at 500 East St., which will also house the police department.
The new facility was being built at the time of the two-alarm fire at the North Main Street station. A fire engine caught fire about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 13 soon after firefighters returned from a call.
The fire caused heavy smoke and water damage in the station bay and other parts of the building, and fire officials said medical supplies and gear were damaged along with the fire engine.
The new complex and a new public works facility was made possible when town meeting approved $35 million in 2015. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 12 for the official opening of the public safety facility.
The police department has staff at the facility to take walk-in emergencies and complaints, but police operations won’t be fully into the complex until Sept. 7, according to Police Chief Ron Sellon.
The patrol division is still based at the police station on West Street, where the cell block is still being used during the busy Xfinity concert season, Sellon said.
Dispatchers were moved into the temporary regional dispatch facility at the Foxboro public safety building in July.
Police officers have been moving equipment into the new station over the last week, Sellon said.
Moving an operation that operates 24 hours a day and seven days a week has its challenges, Sellon said.
“It’s like trying to change a flat tire on a car without stopping,” he said.
