MANSFIELD — Hundreds of U.S. flags will again decorate the town common area for Memorial Day, honoring military personnel, veterans and first responders.
The flags by the Keach War Memorial at Union and West streets will be displayed from Saturday, when they are put up by volunteers, until June 17.
The display, now in its eighth year, is sponsored by the Mansfield Field of Honor Committee.
Jeri Rumsis, founder and chair of the committee, calls it an “awe-inspiring panorama” of 8-foot U.S. flags in a “solemn formation.”
“This stirring display of 300-plus flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes,” Rumsis said. “Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story.”
Flags are sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in the military, veterans, fallen servicemen and women, first responders, heroes in our lives, and hometown heroes.
“This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes,” Rumsis said.
The deadline has passed to sponsor a flag.
“This is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten,” Rumsis said. “We invite all to visit the Mansfield Field of Honor patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags.”
Besides sponsorships and donations, the annual display requires many volunteers.
Funds raised also benefit those honored through donations to an array of veterans programs, including gifts to veterans in VA hospitals and veterans homes, support of veterans outings, grants to local military recruits upon their completion of initial training, scholarships for graduating students, and community projects.