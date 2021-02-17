MANSFIELD — The Hornets football team will be bearing a message of equality when it returns to the gridiron next month — literally.
The Mansfield High squad will be sporting the word “Equality” on their helmets during the upcoming fall season.
“As an organization, we are focused on supporting members of our community who do not have equal access and opportunity,” said Athletic Director Mike Redding, who is also the varsity football coach. “These decals are one way for us to show that support and promote equality as one of the core values of our school community.”
The helmet decals will first be worn on March 12 at Alumni Field, where Mansfield will face Franklin in their opening contest of the season. The Mansfield Gridiron Club is funding the addition to the helmets. The players will wear the decals on the back of their helmets for the entire season.
In 2019, the Hornets won the Division 2 State Championship in the Kelly Rex Hockomock League.
“Our football team has seen much success on the field lately, but this terrific initiative taken by the team and the Mansfield Gridiron Club shows that the team cares about more than just winning,” Superintendent Teresea Murphy said. “We are proud of the student-athletes and coaches taking these steps to promote inclusivity and diversity in our community, which are ideas the district will continue to support and promote in any way we can.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has decided that the high school football season will be played from Feb. 22 through April 25 this year.
