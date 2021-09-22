MANSFIELD — Children will have a new playground on Plymouth Street by next summer.
The town has been awarded a $100,000 state grant to help pay for reconstructing the playground, which residents appropriated $600,000 for at the June annual town meeting.
The redevelopment project will create a facility with a shade structure, tables and trees, and fully complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act,.
Select Board Chairman Neil Rhein said the grant helps make the project a reality.
Mansfield officials accepted the grant at a ceremony Tuesday in Lowell attended by Gov. Charlie Baker. It was among $10 million in grants announced for parks and open space projects in 37 communities.
“I am very pleased that the state agreed that our project was worthwhile and selected us for this grant round,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said. “I look forward to breaking ground on the playground construction in the spring of 2022 and its completion in the summer.”
The grant is from the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) program.
Any community with an up-to-date open space and recreation plan is eligible to apply for the program.
