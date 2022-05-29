MANSFIELD -- The town is getting more say over development.
Voters at the recent town meeting, after much discussion, passed a zoning bylaw amendment for site plan approval.
The purpose of site plans is to ensure project layout and design minimize any adverse impacts on neighborhoods, the environment and town services, and to maintain the character of the zoning district and adjoining districts.
Areas that are reviewed for such plans include traffic access and egress, parking, stormwater systems, waste removal, erosion control, signs, lighting, landscaping and buffers.
Judi Barrett of Hingham, who has over three decades experience in planning and zoning and was hired by the planning board to develop the new bylaw, told residents at town meeting the bylaw desperately needed updating, calling it antiquated.
Besides more precise review standards, larger and more complicated projects will now get a higher level of review by the planning board, Barrett said. Smaller projects will be reviewed by planning staff.
Most area communities follow such procedures, Barrett said.
Local businessman Bill Clemmey said he felt there should be more regulation but not as much as the new bylaw calls for.
"This is going too far," Clemmey said. "It's not helping economic development. It's going to be more difficult."
Former selectwoman Sandy Levine voiced concern the changes would open the town up to litigation when a plan is rejected.
Barrett said possible litigation exists under the old bylaw, and contended the revisions would make requirements clearer and reduce such an outcome.
Others were concerned the changes would affect uses that are usually exempt from zoning such as churches and schools, but Barrett said they wouldn't be impacted.
"We're looking for less contentious review," planning board Chairwoman Beth Ashman Collins said, adding her board voted near unanimously for the new bylaw.
Former planning board member Ralph Penney, an engineer, opposed the request.
"I think it gives too much authority to the planning board," Penney said.
As all zoning bylaws do, a two-thirds majority was needed and the proposal was approved overwhelmingly.