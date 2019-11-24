MANSFIELD — Mansfield will be taking a leap forward with electric vehicles.
The town is among 49 municipalities, businesses, educational institutions and other entities awarded 85 state grants totaling over $2 million this past week for electric vehicle charging stations.
Mansfield Municipal Electric Department is earmarked to receive nearly $37,500 for six stations, or ports.
Plans are to install two each at the MBTA parking area, library, and town hall.
Also in the Attleboro area, CSC Franklin Village, an operator of nonresidential buildings off Franklin Drive in Franklin, has been awarded $50,000 for eight charging ports.
The grants are part of the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program’s Public Access Charging initiative.
The MassEVIP PAC program provides grants covering 80 percent of the cost to acquire and install publicly accessible Level 2 EV charging stations, up to $6,250 per port. The latest round of funding supports the installation of 368 EV charging ports.
The awards were announced by MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg at a MassEVolves ceremony recognizing companies, utilities and universities that are leading on investing in clean transportation. In its second year, MassEVolves is an innovative public-private partnership.
“By putting the infrastructure in place to ensure the reliability of electric vehicles and encourage electric vehicle adoption, we can lower transportation costs for families and businesses, enhance the Commonwealth’s economic competitiveness and improve the environment,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Our administration is proud to work with our municipal and private partners to build a cleaner, more resilient transportation system.”
“The transportation sector accounts for about one-third of the greenhouse gases emitted in Massachusetts, so the deployment of more electric vehicles and EV charging stations is an important step towards helping the Commonwealth achieve our ambitious climate goals,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said. “While anyone with an electric plug can fuel their car at home, access to public charging increases the electric miles that can be driven and is critical to the success of the electric vehicle market.”
The $2 million is part of the first cycle of spending from the state’s $75 million share of the Environmental Mitigation Trust established under the 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice.
To further deploy EV charging infrastructure, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection also offers the MassEVIP Workplace and Multi-Unit Dwelling Charging programs, both of which are accepting applications.
(1) comment
With an elegant look that makes you feel a different sensation. Play1628 Genuine Money Online Slots has so many types of games available in it, all the games in Play1628 can be played using only 1 user id. For those of you who are interested in playing and want to register an account with dingdong real money, the way is very easy You only need to register yourself by clicking the link below..antiques for sale on line
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.