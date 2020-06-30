MANSFIELD — Voters in Tuesday’s town election sided mostly with incumbents, and a large majority of ballots were cast by mail.
Select board members Jess Aptowitz, the chairman, and Frank DelVecchio fought off a tough challenge from longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk for two more three-year terms.
DelVecchio topped the race with 2,070 votes with Aptowitz getting 2,007. Wilk, who chairs the finance committee, received 1,773 votes.
For two three-year school committee terms, members Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher kept their seats, with 2,157 and 2,114 votes respectively. The third candidate, Vivian Webster, a social worker, garnered 1,446 votes. O’Neil has been on the school board nine years.
Longtime moderator Robert Saquet retained his town meeting post, capturing 1,748 votes to opponent Kostas Loukos’s 1,318. The position is for one year, and Saquet has been moderator for 32 years.
Loukos, 21, a Suffolk University student, sits on the conservation commission and ran for the board of selectmen in 2018.
And for the final race, for a five-year housing authority term, William Snyder, with 1,567 votes, defeated James Ragazzo, 1,274 votes. The seat had been held by Elizabeth Dye, who decided not to run.
A total of 3,216, or 18 percent, of the town’s 17,775 registered voters cast ballots, with nearly two-thirds voting by mail.
Early voting was encouraged because of the pandemic.
The town clerk’s office sent out 2,704 absentee ballots and 1,932 were returned.
“I thought the town’s encouragement of absentee voting really made the difference in the high turnout for this election. Many voters are still leery about being out in public. I had many poll workers that were not ready to work the election yet,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. “The candidates did an excellent job getting their message out there, which also contributed to the interest of the voters to participate in the local election.”
The election had been been postponed from May 12 due to the pandemic. Safety measures were in place at the high school polls, including mandatory masks to spacing apart and frequent cleaning of voting booths.
