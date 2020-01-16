MANSFIELD — Lt. Justin Desrosiers has been named the town’s new fire chief.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas announced the appointment Thursday. Desrosiers replaces retiring longtime Chief Neal Boldrighini.
Desrosiers has served on the Mansfield Fire Department for the last 15 years, including as a firefighter-paramedic, field training officer, Emergency Medical Services coordinator and most recently as the EMS officer.
As EMS officer, he took a new position and “instituted a flourishing Community EMS Program designed to fill the gaps in caring for at-risk populations as well as public nursing functions for the community,” Dumas said.
Named a lieutenant in May 2018, Desrosiers has also served as the fire department liaison to the school district, the Council on Aging and the health department.
Desrosiers has also been a member of the planning team for large events as well as a member of the fire investigation team.
He has developed programs for the department that other fire departments have modeled.
Desrosiers also serves as secretary/treasurer for the Southeastern Massachusetts EMS Council and the president of the Norfolk County EMS Coordinators.
“He has an in-depth commitment to the community and has been involved in organizing many community events,” Dumas said.
Desrosiers was one of three finalists for the post. The others were also local fire officials: Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo and Capt. Donald Tebeau.
The fire chief position was filled through Civil Service procedures.
Boldrighini, who has overseen the fire department for a dozen years, originally was expected to retire last September, around the time the new fire station opened.
He has stayed on, however, and will be working closely with Desrosiers through March to ensure a smooth transition, Dumas said.
Boldrighini, a town native, replaced Chief Robert Bellavance in 2007 and has been a firefighter for nearly three decades in Mansfield.
Before coming to Mansfield’s fire department, Desrosiers served as an emergency management technician and paramedic with Norfolk Bristol Ambulance and then with AMR Ambulance as a paramedic supervisor.
Desrosiers and his wife Kim have four children. His enjoys boating, traveling and photography, according to a news release from Dumas’s office.
