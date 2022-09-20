MANSFIELD — A new roadway, rail crossing and parking garage are among projects planned for the area around the downtown MBTA train station.
Residents, commuters and business representatives are invited to a meeting Thursday to discuss the plans, community objectives and zoning changes for the area.
The meeting is set for 5 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building at 500 East St.
There will be a presentation on the zoning proposals and opportunities for public feedback.
Starting at 5 p.m., visitors can talk with town officials about the plans, and at 6 p.m. there will be a presentation by BETA Inc., a consulting firm hired by the town, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The zoning proposals are being prepared to ease congestion while better enabling mixed use (housing and commercial) development within walking distance of the rail station, Economic Development Director Christopher McDermott said.
A proposed roadway west of the tracks and relocated rail crossing would service the new developments and connect Chauncy Street in the south to North Main and County streets in the north.
The development would also include a multi-level parking garage immediately west of the rail line to service commuters and facilitate an elevated pedestrian bridge traversing the tracks.
The changes would also bring the town’s zoning bylaw further in line with the state’s newly published MBTA Community Guidelines, better ensuring Mansfield remains eligible for critical grant funding programs, McDermott said.
The proposals will build upon existing zoning that enables permitting and construction of multi-story, multi-family housing in the area, he said.
Input from the meeting will be used to develop a final zoning proposal expected to be brought before voters at a fall special town meeting, McDermott said.
The zoning changes are a collaboration among the select board, planning board, Town Manager Kevin Dumas, public works department, and economic development department.