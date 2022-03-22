MANSFIELD — The May 10 annual town election will feature races for select board and school committee.
Tuesday was the deadline to return nomination papers, and those are the only contests.
For select board, four residents took out and returned candidacy papers for two available three-year seats: board members Steven Schoonveld and vice chairman Michael Trowbridge, planning board member Diana Bren, and finance committee member Walter L. Wilk Jr.
Wilk ran unsuccessfully for the select board the past two years.
Schoonveld also returned papers for school committee, along with committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi, Vivian Webster, Ryan Barry, and David Rapoza.
There are two three-year school board seats expiring. Linda Fernando is the other school committee incumbent but she didn’t pull papers.
Schoonveld, a former finance committee member who is wrapping up his second three-year term on the select board, said he will be making a decision in the coming weeks what office he will run. The town charter prohibits a resident from holding two elected positions.
Candidates have until April 7 to withdraw papers for an office.
Town Moderator Kostas Loukos returned papers for another one-year term.
“All potential candidates who have taken out nomination papers have returned them with enough qualifying signatures to be included on the ballot,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
Nobody took out papers for a five-year term on the housing authority, and that slot can be filled by a write-in candidate.
The last day to register to vote is April 20, and the last day to obtain an absentee ballot is May 9.