MANSFIELD -- All 1,300 students and the staff were evacuated from Mansfield High School Thursday when excessive pressure was discovered in a natural gas regulator.
The regulator was outside the building and there was never a problem with gas inside the school, fire Capt. Robert Merritt said.
Columbia Gas was called and the regulator was replaced.
School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said a crew doing routine maintenance on the natural gas system discovered the problem and the fire department recommended an evacuation.
She said everyone was sent to one of three nearby schools for about two hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
When the students returned, the finished out the last 30 minutes of the school day and then went about after-school activities as usual, Murphy said.
