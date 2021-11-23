MANSFIELD -- The principal at Mansfield High School has left her position in the middle of an academic year and an interim principal has been appointed.
After nearly five years as principal, Mary Watkins left Friday to become director at the William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, R.I., which is closer to her home.
Tim Tichacek will serve as interim principal at Mansfield High for the remainder of the academic year. He has been an administrator at the high school for over five years.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Mansfield community for all of the support and opportunities provided to me over the years,” Watkins said in the school newsletter. “Mansfield has served as a model for me of the wonderful improvements and programs that are possible when many people across the town and in the schools work collaboratively to support children.”
Watkins began working at the high school in 2003 as a teacher. She became assistant principal in 2011, associate principal, and advanced to principal in July 2017.
"Mary Watkins has been instrumental to the success and achievement of students," Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. "She came to Mansfield as a new teacher 18 years ago and she leaves us as an experienced educational leader whose contributions to our school community will be long remembered. I wish her all the best in this next chapter of her career as an educator."
Tichacek previously was a special education teacher in another school district.
"His leadership and management skills have been consistently demonstrated at MHS as an assistant principal with his students and staff as well as for taking on special projects for the district," Murphy said.
Tichacek has coordinated the district's teacher induction program, overseen the coordination of graduation and other senior events, managed the program of afterschool clubs and activities, provided professional development for district leaders, and advocated for the school's first Unified Sports Team, the superintendent said.
“He has been a tremendous asset to me and to MHS, and has played a key role in many improvements at MHS,” Watkins said in the newsletter.
Tichacek has hired Matthew McGuire, the high school's former director of performing arts and band, to fill his vacant assistant principal position, Murphy added. McGuire had left the school system last June for another position.
"The transition between principals has been a smooth one because Mr. Tichacek was integral to the leadership team and because Mrs. Watkins and Principal Tichacek had several weeks to prepare for the change," Murphy said.
A search for a new principal will be conducted this winter.
