MANSFIELD — The 335 members of Mansfield High School’s class of 2021 were greeted by cheers and applause from their families and friends during their graduation processional onto Alumni Field for the 143th commencement on Sunday morning.

By each chair for the graduates and their parents or guardians, a bottled water also stood, as temperatures were already in the 80’s with the sun overhead in a cloudless sky.

Principal Mary Watkins expressed how happy she and other members of the MHS faculty and administration were to see the graduates, and to be able to gather together for the commencement.

Watkins encouraged the students to focus their thinking and attention in a certain way during the ceremony.

“Look behind you and consider how far you’ve come, and the key experiences that have shaped you and the challenges that you’ve overcome,” Watkins said. “Then, look around you; consider this place and people you are with...and finally, below you and above you, and know with certainty that you are rooted here.”

Superintendent Teresa Murphy praised the graduating class for “adapting to the hand you’re dealt” as their lives irrevocably changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Adapting to challenges and being able to flourish is a lesson that will serve you well in life,” Murphy said.

Class president Ethan Bruce spoke of the inspiration he received from his grandmother as her fight with cancer was nearing its end in 2017.

A quote Bruce’s grandmother had written down read, “Live your best life today.”

Bruce exhorted his classmates of the importance of having a support system, both for themselves and for others.

“When you achieve all your goals in the future, turn back around and help the next person in line achieve theirs too,” Bruce said.

Salutatorian Isabella Deberghes compared traveling a particular road in town, as well as obstacles that would be in the road, to that of the more symbolic road ahead in her classmates’ lives.

And whatever detours there could be in those roads to throw them off their path, Deberghes expressed her confidence in the graduates’ ability to push through them.

“Life is so fast-paced, but...everyone has their own path,” Deberghes said. “Every path is different and I urge everyone to find their own way.

“We have faced a lot of obstacles, but here we are. We all did it,” she said.

Valedictorian Nikhil Lankipalle told his classmates that despite the “infamous” reputation they were reputed to have, they should not let that define them in their futures.

Rather, Lankipalle said, they would be remembered for “persistence and resiliency in trying times.”

“With all the obstacles in our path, it would have been very easy to give up,” Lankipalle told his classmates, as he elicited, “We will be able to overcome any challenges that we face.”